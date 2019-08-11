Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10), Morningstar.com reports. Five Point had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million.

Five Point stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.83. 61,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,172. Five Point has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Point from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 104,823 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Five Point by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five Point by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Five Point by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Five Point by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

