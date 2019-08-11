Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10), Morningstar.com reports. Five Point had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million.
Five Point stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.83. 61,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,172. Five Point has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Point from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.
Five Point Company Profile
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.
