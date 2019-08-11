First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) will report $168.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.09 million. First Interstate Bancsystem posted sales of $146.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full year sales of $652.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $646.00 million to $656.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $686.02 million, with estimates ranging from $664.00 million to $702.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Interstate Bancsystem.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 106,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,012. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. First Interstate Bancsystem has a one year low of $34.61 and a one year high of $47.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, Director Peter I. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $37,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,161.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

