First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FDEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Defiance Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut First Defiance Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FDEF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 30,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,115. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $545.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.96. First Defiance Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $39.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.08%.

In related news, insider Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $29,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Reisner sold 1,700 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $45,951.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,865.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDEF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in First Defiance Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 123.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Defiance Financial during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 384.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

