First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Business Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 million.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of FBIZ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.40. 10,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,288. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $200.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In related news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $46,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 2,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 27,772 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 253,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,757 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

