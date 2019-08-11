First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.09% of First American Financial worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,849,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,739,000 after acquiring an additional 239,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,765,000 after acquiring an additional 195,946 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First American Financial by 27.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,991,000 after buying an additional 181,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,488,000 after buying an additional 130,582 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in First American Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 675,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,808,000 after buying an additional 82,381 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point set a $60.00 price target on First American Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $68.00 price target on First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

FAF traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.12. 233,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,971. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $58.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 10,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $580,247.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.