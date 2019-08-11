Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to post sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FITB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura set a $29.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

In other news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $99,120.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,024.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $743,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,186,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,334,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 269,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,161,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,302,000 after buying an additional 49,174 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 331.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,511,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,769,000 after buying an additional 308,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,431. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

