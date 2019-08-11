Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

FRGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,706. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.48.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 252,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $3,522,038.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,320,722 shares in the company, valued at $60,317,279.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,420,266 shares of company stock worth $19,607,986. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 20,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

