FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stephens raised FB Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of FB Financial stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,690. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $44.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.41 million. Equities analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after buying an additional 185,395 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 595,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after buying an additional 125,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after buying an additional 75,643 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 439,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in FB Financial by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 192,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

