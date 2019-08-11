Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.31% from the company’s current price.

FATE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:FATE traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,474. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 934.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.05%. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider J Scott Wolchko sold 14,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $277,668.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 389,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,113.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $252,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,476 shares of company stock worth $9,145,002 over the last ninety days. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 43,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

