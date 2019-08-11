F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $130.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FFIV. BidaskClub downgraded F5 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays started coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised F5 Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.06.

FFIV traded down $3.97 on Thursday, reaching $133.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,874. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $131.32 and a 1 year high of $199.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.81.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.15 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total value of $576,160.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,487.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total value of $386,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,131.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,527 shares of company stock worth $1,505,578. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

