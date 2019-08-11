Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ EYEG remained flat at $$0.21 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,327. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.64.

In other Eyegate Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen From sold 127,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $30,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 166,154 shares of company stock worth $39,877 in the last 90 days. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

