eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.75 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.16. 266,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,868. The firm has a market cap of $609.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 4.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. eXp World has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $19.72.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, insider Alan M. Goldman sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $86,246.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jason Gesing sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,546 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,855. 43.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

