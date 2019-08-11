Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ EVOK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. 387,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,318. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86.

EVOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Friday.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

