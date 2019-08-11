Everus Price Up 10.1% This Week (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Everus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $32.15, $5.60 and $50.98. Everus has a total market cap of $8.80 million and approximately $2,803.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everus has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everus alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.43 or 0.04420051 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00044203 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000156 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000996 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,601,681 coins. The official website for Everus is everus.org . The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $50.98, $18.94, $24.68, $10.39, $32.15, $7.50, $33.94, $24.43, $20.33, $51.55 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.