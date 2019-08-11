Everipedia Reaches Market Cap of $11.80 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bancor Network, OTCBTC and Bitfinex. Everipedia has a total market cap of $11.80 million and approximately $29,917.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00265668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.10 or 0.01267635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021158 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00095013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 9,998,572,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,506,302,133 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bitfinex, BigONE, OTCBTC, Bancor Network and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

