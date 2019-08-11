Evercore ISI Reiterates “$50.00” Price Target for Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SBGI. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.33.

SBGI opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.48 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

In related news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 13,250 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $749,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Marks sold 3,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,345. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 77.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 626,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,099,000 after purchasing an additional 273,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,274,000 after purchasing an additional 317,424 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,080,000 after purchasing an additional 355,804 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth $1,587,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth $1,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

