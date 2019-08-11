Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “We are not surprised by today’s outperformance given the strong quarterly print (downstream), progress at the asset level (Grand Prix fully in service), and a well-handled call. We believe eliminating multi-year guidance was the right decision (more questions than answers absent regular updates given asset sales, project announcements, etc). After underperforming the group (AMZ) by 10% since we launched in February and with confidence in the outlook reiterated, TRGP continues to look ‘attractive’ on a multiples basis (9.2x/7.9x 2020e/2021e EBITDA on our numbers, 10.7% NTM div yld). The market clearly remains skeptical given leverage (little margin for error) and commodity exposure (ex-hedges).””

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE TRGP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,859,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Targa Resources has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.30 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

