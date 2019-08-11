EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

EuroSite Power Inc (OTCMKTS:EUSP) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.11. EuroSite Power shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 1,031 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

About EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP)

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

