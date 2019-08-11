Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:EOG opened at GBX 2.70 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.78. Europa Oil & Gas has a one year low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 4.58 ($0.06).

Get Europa Oil & Gas alerts:

About Europa Oil & Gas

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.