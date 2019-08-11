E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETFC. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point set a $52.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.22. 2,323,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,882. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.12. E*TRADE Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 41,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $1,988,827.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,061.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,565,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 229,900 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,660,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,367,000 after acquiring an additional 567,628 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,276,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,731,000 after purchasing an additional 389,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,688,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

