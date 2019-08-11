Essentia (ESS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $83,171.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, Essentia has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, CoinBene and Hotbit. Essentia has a market capitalization of $727,053.00 and approximately $83,171.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Essentia Profile

Essentia is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,418,920 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex, Hotbit, CoinBene, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

