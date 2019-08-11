Espers Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 11th. Espers has a market cap of $1.31 million and $8.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. In the last week, Espers has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.57 or 0.00908272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00029559 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00235682 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003852 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

Espers (CRYPTO:ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official website is espers.io . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

