Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Releases Earnings Results

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.15), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9720.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.71. 537,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,324. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.67. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22.
In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,572,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,386,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,498. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,300 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have commented on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.
