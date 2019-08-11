Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Releases Earnings Results

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.15), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9720.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.71. 537,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,324. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.67. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,572,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,386,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,498. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,300 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

