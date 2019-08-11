Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tivity Health Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Tivity Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $789.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,103,000 after buying an additional 681,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,067,000 after buying an additional 29,384 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,600,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,107,000 after buying an additional 1,139,877 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,745,000 after buying an additional 136,175 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,926,000 after buying an additional 557,428 shares during the period.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

