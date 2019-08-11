Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Innophos Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPHS)

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innophos in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst B. Hundley now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Innophos’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Innophos had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $185.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

IPHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Innophos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Innophos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

IPHS stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63. Innophos has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $526.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Innophos by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,596,000 after buying an additional 38,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innophos by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innophos by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Innophos by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Innophos by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

