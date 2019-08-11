EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $30.37 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.37.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th.

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Mcnally bought 13,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,317.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin R. Centofanti sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $47,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 62,675 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 9.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,579,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 175.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 28.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,587,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 356,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.09. 4,732,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,905,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. EQT has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $28.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $958.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. EQT had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

