EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.23. The company issued revenue guidance of at least 23% (~$2.27 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.25 EPS.

NYSE EPAM traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.50. 538,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,932. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.35. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $104.77 and a one year high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.98%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.00.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $63,954.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $4,217,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,738,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,300,647.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,189 shares of company stock valued at $63,001,372 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

