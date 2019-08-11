EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $579 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.69 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.00.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.50. 538,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,932. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $104.77 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $2,491,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,713,490 shares in the company, valued at $284,662,093.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $170,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,889.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,189 shares of company stock worth $63,001,372 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

