EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.98%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

NYSE EPAM traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $104.77 and a 1-year high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.35.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 15,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.27, for a total transaction of $2,686,033.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,443,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,670,022.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $63,954.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 362,189 shares of company stock valued at $63,001,372 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 337.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

