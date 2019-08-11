EOS Price Reaches $4.22 on Major Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $3.92 billion and $1.59 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $4.22 or 0.00037033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, IDAX, Coindeal and Rfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,023,739,097 coins and its circulating supply is 927,039,091 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Coindeal, Mercatox, LBank, BCEX, Bit-Z, Exrates, Tidebit, OpenLedger DEX, Cobinhood, YoBit, Hotbit, Zebpay, COSS, ZB.COM, DragonEX, Poloniex, Neraex, GOPAX, CoinEx, Cryptomate, HitBTC, Koinex, ABCC, Rfinex, IDAX, Cryptopia, Coinbe, CoinExchange, DigiFinex, OEX, Liqui, Bibox, IDCM, CoinTiger, Kucoin, Upbit, TOPBTC, Vebitcoin, Ovis, Bitbns, Livecoin, Gate.io, WazirX, Bilaxy, Coinrail, Bitfinex, Instant Bitex, Binance, DOBI trade, RightBTC, BigONE, Huobi, BtcTrade.im, EXX, CoinBene, OKEx, C2CX, BitMart, Fatbtc, BitFlip, QBTC, ChaoEX, Coinsuper, OTCBTC, Coinone, Kraken, Tidex, CPDAX, Bithumb and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.