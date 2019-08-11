Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised Enviva Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

NYSE:EVA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 164,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,060. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Enviva Partners has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $993.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.54). Enviva Partners had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $158.37 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 363.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the first quarter worth about $5,658,000. Carlyle Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Carlyle Group L.P. now owns 11,155,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $359,772,000 after acquiring an additional 30,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 14.1% during the second quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 13,586,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $426,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,237 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

