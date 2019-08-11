ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NDRA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 115,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,070. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Several analysts recently commented on NDRA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Michael Milos Thornton bought 30,000 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

