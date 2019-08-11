Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.43, Morningstar.com reports. Endologix had a negative net margin of 60.32% and a negative return on equity of 154.23%. The company had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Endologix updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ELGX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. 694,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95. Endologix has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58.
ELGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.
About Endologix
Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.
Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets
Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.