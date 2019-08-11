Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.43, Morningstar.com reports. Endologix had a negative net margin of 60.32% and a negative return on equity of 154.23%. The company had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Endologix updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ELGX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. 694,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95. Endologix has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58.

ELGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Endologix by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 804,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 264,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endologix by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,208,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 509,493 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Endologix by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,215,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 166,409 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Endologix by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endologix by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37,882 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

