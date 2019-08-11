Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.85

Shares of Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc (CVE:EMH) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.95, with a volume of 487117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Emerald Health Therapeutics from C$4.30 to C$4.20 in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $294.33 million and a PE ratio of -9.54.

In other Emerald Health Therapeutics news, Director Sukhwinder Singh Rai sold 180,000 shares of Emerald Health Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$60,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at C$115,575.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

