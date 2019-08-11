EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million. EMCORE updated its Q4 2019 guidance to EPS.

EMCORE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,320. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMKR shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EMCORE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EMCORE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCORE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the second quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 40.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the first quarter valued at $104,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

