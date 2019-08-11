EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19, Bloomberg Earnings reports. EMC Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $182.64 million during the quarter. EMC Insurance Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.35-1.55 EPS.

NASDAQ:EMCI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,390. EMC Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $778.76 million, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Get EMC Insurance Group alerts:

EMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EMC Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EMC Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMCI. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in EMC Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,759,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EMC Insurance Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in EMC Insurance Group by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EMC Insurance Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EMC Insurance Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

EMC Insurance Group Company Profile

EMC Insurance Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment underwrites commercial and personal lines of insurance products.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for EMC Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMC Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.