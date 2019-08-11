ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,470.00

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One ELTCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Over the last week, ELTCOIN has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. ELTCOIN has a market cap of $48,274.00 and approximately $1,470.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00261667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.71 or 0.01266712 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00021318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00095079 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000437 BTC.

ELTCOIN Token Profile

ELTCOIN’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ELTCOIN Token Trading

ELTCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

