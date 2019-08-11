Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given $12.17 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) have received an average broker rating score of 2.29 (Buy) from the seven analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Element Solutions’ rating score has improved by 1.7% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $12.17 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Element Solutions an industry rank of 195 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESI. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director Rakesh Sachdev sold 28,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $308,062.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $71,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.58. 2,005,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,009. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 2.14. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.94 million. Element Solutions had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Element Solutions (ESI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.