Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $144.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.41 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:EBIX traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $38.99. 323,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.41. Ebix has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

A number of research firms have commented on EBIX. TheStreet downgraded Ebix from a “c+” rating to a “f” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ebix from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ebix in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 64.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ebix by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ebix by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Ebix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Ebix by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

