Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management cut its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Eaton by 40.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,269,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,457,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,165,000 after acquiring an additional 288,837 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,830,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,152,000 after acquiring an additional 91,805 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 7,553.8% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,689,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,959 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,618,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

ETN traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $79.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,151,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $89.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.69%.

In other news, Director Olivier Leonetti purchased 630 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $49,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,043.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 1,655 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.54 per share, with a total value of $129,983.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.