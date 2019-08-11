Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.61 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 181,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.01 million, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 73.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 64,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,821 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 361.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

