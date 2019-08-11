E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EONGY. Macquarie assumed coverage on E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) alerts:

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that E.ON SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.