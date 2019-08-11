E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.65 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €9.65 ($11.22) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EOAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. HSBC set a €11.30 ($13.14) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. E.On presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.10 ($11.74).

EOAN opened at €8.41 ($9.77) on Wednesday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.56). The business’s fifty day moving average is €9.45.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

