E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.65 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €9.65 ($11.22) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EOAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. HSBC set a €11.30 ($13.14) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. E.On presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.10 ($11.74).

EOAN opened at €8.41 ($9.77) on Wednesday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.56). The business’s fifty day moving average is €9.45.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

