Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 434.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,789,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1,803.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 852,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after acquiring an additional 807,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,246,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,586,000 after acquiring an additional 577,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,044,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,339,000 after acquiring an additional 473,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 21.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,119,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,825,000 after acquiring an additional 367,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Duke Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.35.

NYSE:DRE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.18. 1,775,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68. Duke Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $213.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $254,553.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

