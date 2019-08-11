DOWCOIN (DOW) Price Down 28.6% Over Last 7 Days

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, DOWCOIN has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. DOWCOIN has a market cap of $29,086.00 and $2,166.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOWCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DOWCOIN alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00072608 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00366656 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006416 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001055 BTC.

DOWCOIN Token Profile

DOWCOIN (CRYPTO:DOW) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,810,983 tokens. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DOWCOIN’s official website is www.dowcoin.io

DOWCOIN Token Trading

DOWCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOWCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DOWCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOWCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.