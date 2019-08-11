DogeCash (DOGEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $189,981.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 49.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, DogeCash has traded 132.5% higher against the US dollar. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $189,981.00 and approximately $1,179.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0526 or 0.00000461 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DogeCash alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00520079 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004430 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DogeCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.