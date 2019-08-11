Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $13,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 105.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISCK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.24. 1,770,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.37). Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discovery Inc Series C will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DISCK. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

