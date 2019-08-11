Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Up 9.7%

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)’s share price shot up 9.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.33, 4,504,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 221% from the average session volume of 1,402,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APPS. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $6.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $478.96 million, a PE ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.39 million. Analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul M. Schaeffer sold 31,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $144,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Schaeffer sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

