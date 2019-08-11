Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Up 9.7%

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)’s share price shot up 9.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.33, 4,504,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 221% from the average session volume of 1,402,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.
A number of research firms have weighed in on APPS. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $6.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.56.
The firm has a market capitalization of $478.96 million, a PE ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22.
In related news, Director Paul M. Schaeffer sold 31,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $144,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Schaeffer sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.
