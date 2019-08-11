Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $60-64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.34 million.Digi International also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.31-0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Digi International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.10.

DGII stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.09. 216,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,738. The firm has a market cap of $360.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75. Digi International has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 22,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $253,517.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,440.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

