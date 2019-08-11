Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.31-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $249-253 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.91 million.Digi International also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.04-0.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Digi International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Digi International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.10.

DGII traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,738. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $360.00 million, a PE ratio of 261.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.75.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 22,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $253,517.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,581 shares in the company, valued at $692,440.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

